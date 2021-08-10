Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Garage burglar takes bicycles; bike stolen from bus; another catalytic converter gone

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARAGE BURGLAR TAKES BICYCLES: DH sent the photos and report:. Around 3 am on Saturday, August 7th, we were victims of a burglar who broke into our locked condo garage and helped himself to our bikes, backpacking and camping gear, and suitcases full of clothes and shoes that were all packed into our car for our daughter’s drive over to WSU later that morning. A report has been filed with the Seattle Police department and a case # has been assigned.

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Bike#Catalytic Converters#Burglary#Wsu#Hoa#Crime Watch#Wsb#Metro C Line#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy