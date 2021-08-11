OPINION: Windstorm rate hike, updated storm forecast get region's attention

You might say that the Beaumont City Council is halfway there. The council is considering a budget for the next fiscal year that would reduce the property tax rate from its current level of 71 cents to a maximum level of 70.5 cents. That’s not bad, and that half-cent reduction would be welcome in many households. But the council should try to get that rate even lower, at least a full cent, to 70 cents per $100 valuation.