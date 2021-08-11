Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

OPINION: Windstorm rate hike, updated storm forecast get region's attention

Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two stories broke at about the same time this week, and their pairing was hard for coastal residents to ignore. The board of directors of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association has proposed a 5% increase for residential and commercial policies. At the same time, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased its estimate for the potential number of tropical storms or hurricanes this year even though the first part of the season has been relatively quiet.

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Rates#Forecaster#Insurance Policies#Hurricanes#Southeast Texans#Coastal#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Tropical Storm Fred’s Potential Impact on Pecan Production

The looming landfall of Tropical Storm Fred could impact pecan production in Georgia and Alabama. But it could have a positive effect. Lenny Wells, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension pecan specialist, said extra rainfall at this stage of production would benefit the crop heading into harvest. As for the wind effect, that’s a different matter.
Economythepostnewspaper.net

Windstorm policies take 5% hike

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Board of Directors voted to direct staff to file a rate increase of 5% for residential and commercial policies in its required annual filing with the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI). The filing must be made by August 15 and may be subject to review by TDI in some circumstances. The new rates are expected to go into effect for policies issued or renewed starting January 1, 2022 and would amount to about $85 a year for the average residential policyholder.
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Getting much hotter for the rest of this week

High pressure building into the West Coast will bring a substantial rise in temperatures to northern California over the next several days. Fire danger will stay elevated, and air quality will continue to be impacted. The threat of mountain thunderstorms will return late this week. We'll be mostly dry and very hot through this weekend.
EnvironmentWTOP

Heat, humidity and storms in DC region’s Tuesday forecast

As if Monday’s powerful storms weren’t enough, more potentially dangerous weather is in store for Tuesday afternoon. High pressure off the Carolina coast will continue to pump heat and humidity into the D.C. region, setting up a daily pattern that looks to hold through the end of the week: Highs in the 90s with heat indexes near 100, punctuated with afternoon storms — some of which could be severe.
Environmentfox44news.com

NOAA predicts 70% chance of La Nina winter. Here’s what that means where you live

(NEXSTAR) – It’s looking increasingly likely the U.S. will see a La Nina winter this year. Is that good news or bad news? Well, it’s complicated news. As of Thursday, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says there’s a 70% chance of La Nina returning between November 2021 and January 2022. (We actually had a La Nina winter last year, too. Right now we’re in a “normal state.”) So what does that mean for winter weather?
EnvironmentJournal-News

Officials predict higher chance of wetter, colder La Niña winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, as of Thursday, is predicting a 70% chance of a La Niña winter. Generally, La Niña episodes bring our area more precipitation and more cold air, the association said. La Niña is caused by cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocian, causing...
Environmentdeseret.com

Tropical Storm Fred is coming. Here’s what to expect

Tropical Storm Fred might be the next major storm to make landfall in the United States as it starts to form in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center told WESH-TV that Tropical Storm Fred has started to form west of Guadeloupe and east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.
EnvironmentMerced Sun-Star

70% chance of La Niña winter, forecasters say. What does that mean for your state?

Be on the lookout, weather watchers: There’s a 70% chance that La Niña may return between November and January, forecasters predict. That means the nation’s southern tier, which stretches from Southern California to the Gulf Coast states, could experience a warm and dry winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Cleanup continues across St. Louis region following Thursday's storms

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people in the St. Louis region are still without power hours after severe storms rolled through the area. An O’Fallon, Missouri man helped a cable employee after at tree fell on him during Thursday’s severe storms. Severe thunderstorms Thursday brought heavy rains and damaging...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

4 states saw the hottest July on record

California, Washington, Oregon, and Nevada recorded their hottest July this summer. Wildfires and droughts exacerbated the warmer temperatures. Heat advisories are in effect across 34 states. Facing record-breaking droughts and wildfires over the summer months, four states recorded their hottest July on record, with California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington confronting...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

July was the hottest month ever recorded, NOAA says

It's been a summer of sweltering heat waves and raging wildfires, and now it's confirmed: July 2021 was the hottest month on Earth since record-keeping began. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the findings on Friday, calling it an "unenviable distinction" and part of a worsening trend related to climate change.
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Half-cent tax cut is OK, but more would be better, help offset fee hikes

You might say that the Beaumont City Council is halfway there. The council is considering a budget for the next fiscal year that would reduce the property tax rate from its current level of 71 cents to a maximum level of 70.5 cents. That’s not bad, and that half-cent reduction would be welcome in many households. But the council should try to get that rate even lower, at least a full cent, to 70 cents per $100 valuation.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions worsen in most of Minnesota

Drought conditions continued to intensify in Minnesota this week despite recent rainfall, with a swath of the state in “exceptional drought” for the first time this year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report. Parts of nine northwest Minnesota counties — accounting for more than 7 percent of the...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Extreme Heat Could Possibly Prompt Power Outage and Shortage of Water

An exceptional drought in the West, together with desiccated lakes and reservoirs, implies there will be insufficient water for hydroelectric energy, farms, and domestic use. There are signs of a dry present and future across the western United States. From wildfires blazing across the Pacific Northwest to the shrink reservoirs in California, it seems the earth is very parched for the second summer consecutively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy