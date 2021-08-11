OPINION: Windstorm rate hike, updated storm forecast get region's attention
The two stories broke at about the same time this week, and their pairing was hard for coastal residents to ignore. The board of directors of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association has proposed a 5% increase for residential and commercial policies. At the same time, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased its estimate for the potential number of tropical storms or hurricanes this year even though the first part of the season has been relatively quiet.www.beaumontenterprise.com
