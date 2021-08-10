Cancel
Environment

NWS: Heat Advisories for today and tomorrow

aroundfortwayne.com
 4 days ago

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. INZ003>009-012>018-020-022>027-032>034-MIZ077>081-OHZ001-002-004-005-015-016-024-025-110330- La Porte-St. Joseph IN-Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-Starke-Pulaski-Marshall-Fulton IN-Kosciusko-Whitley-Allen IN-White-Cass IN-Miami-Wabash-Huntington-Wells-Adams-Grant-Blackford-Jay-Berrien-Cass MI-St. Joseph MI-Branch-Hillsdale-Williams-Fulton OH-Defiance-Henry-Paulding-Putnam-Van Wert-Allen OH- Including the cities of Michigan City, La Porte, South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle, Walkerton, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Lagrange, Topeka, Shipshewana, Angola, Fremont, Kendallville, Ligonier, Albion, Auburn, Garrett, Knox, North Judson, Bass...

