Weld County, CO

Weld County Big Sales for Aug. 11

By Trevor Reid, Greeley Tribune, Colo.
 3 days ago

Aug. 10—4732 26th St., Greeley. $9.95 million. Buyer: Stanley Real Estate Greeley LLC. Seller: SHE Land LLC. 3773 Monarch St., Erie. $5.6 million. Buyer: Fierce Holdings North LLC. Seller: DDW Properties LLC. SW of WCR 18 and WCR 29, Fort Lupton. $1,975,000. Buyer: MRFR LII LLLP. Seller: Vynckier Living Trust.

