Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez In Critical Condition After Fall

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFy7f_0bNxWO0A00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez was in the hospital Tuesday after taking a fall at his ranch.

According to a post on the icon’s Facebook page , Fernandez is on a ventilator and in critical condition after undergoing surgery at a hospital in Guadalajara.

His son, Vicente Jr., said his father injured his cervical vertebrae and remains sedated.

The 81-year-old is a cultural icon with more than 50 albums and 30 films.

Fernandez is known for performing in mariachi suits and a sombrero. He is one of the best-selling Mexican artists of all time.

Comments / 14

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican#Cbsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

What is Vicente Fernández’s net worth?

ACROSS Latin America and Mexico, singer Vicente Fernández is famously recognized as the heart and soul of the mariachi genre. However, fans are wishing "El Ídolo de México" (The Idol of Mexico) - as Fernández is nicknamed - a speedy recovery after a scary accident left him hospitalized. Who is...
Celebritiesnews4sanantonio.com

Vicente Fernández hospitalized after suffering fall

Guadalajara, México - Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, was hospitalized after suffering a fall. A doctor close to the artist told CNN that the singer underwent neck surgery after being hospitalized in Guadalajara on Friday due to a fall. There are no details on Fernández's health or how he is evolving...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Vicente Fernandez

After being hospitalized after a fall this past weekend, Vicente Fernández continues to be in critical but stable condition, his medical team indicated on Wednesday via an Instagram post.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Vicente Fernández's Family Shares Update Amid His Health Struggles

Vicente Fernández remains on a ventilator amid his health struggles. On Wednesday, the 81-year-old mariachi singer's family shared an update on his well-being after suffering a fall that impacted his cervical spine. The statement shared on his social media once again confirmed that he was in "serious but stable condition" in relation to his vital signs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Grace Kelly's Lookalike 23-Year-Old Granddaughter

Grace Kelly was revered for her beauty and poise, and is fondly remembered as a Hollywood icon. Surprisingly, she only worked as an actor for around six years before leaving the film industry in 1956 to marry Rainier III, the Prince of Monaco, which made Kelly the Princess of Monaco. As it turns out, the iconic film star passed down her distinctive glamor to her 23-year-old granddaughter, Camille Rose Gottlieb, whose hints of blonde hair and blue eyes are strikingly similar to Kelly's. Read on to see the star's lookalike granddaughter.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Alfred Hitchcock's Daughter, Actor Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, actor and the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, died at 93 years old on August 9, Variety reported. Pat leaves behind three daughters — Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O'Connell-Fiala — who she shared with her husband Joseph E. O'Connell, Jr., who died in 1994. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Pat also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelly, Kate, Caitlin, Trisha, Samantha, and Chris, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddie, Scarlett, Charlotte, Whitley, Cole, Joey, and Jamie.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Lul Tim Shows Off Coloscopy Bag He Wears Since Von Shooting

King Von’s Killer Lul Tim Reveals He’s Been Wearing Coloscopy Bag Since Von Shooting. Lul Tim, the rapper who is currently facing murder charges for allegedly shooting Chicago rapper King Von, took to Instagram to reveal that he has a colostomy bag. Lil Tim – who is a close friend...

Comments / 14

Community Policy