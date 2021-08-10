Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez In Critical Condition After Fall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez was in the hospital Tuesday after taking a fall at his ranch.

According to a post on the icon’s Facebook page , Fernandez is on a ventilator and in critical condition after undergoing surgery at a hospital in Guadalajara.

His son, Vicente Jr., said his father injured his cervical vertebrae and remains sedated.

The 81-year-old is a cultural icon with more than 50 albums and 30 films.

Fernandez is known for performing in mariachi suits and a sombrero. He is one of the best-selling Mexican artists of all time.