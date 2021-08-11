Lucas County prosecutor encourages victims of sexual harassment, assault to share their stories
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates doesn’t want victims of sexual harassment and assault to keep their stories to themselves. After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, Bates praised the women who came forward to tell their stories about being harassed or abused by the governor. New York’s attorney general recently released the findings of an investigation that found he sexually harassed at least 11 women.www.13abc.com
