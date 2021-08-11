Grip-Friendly Smartphone Stands

Watching content on your phone just got easier with the GripStand Beak smartphone stand & ring. This accessory includes a gel sheet that attaches to the back of your phone. This provides multiple ways to mount your device on various surfaces. In particular, you can securely attach your phone to a mirror, exercise bike, or even a wall for hands-free use. Additionally, use this smartphone stand & ring to prop up your phone on a table to see notifications and view your screen at a glance. In fact, it’s compatible with both horizontal and portrait modes. Furthermore, if you’re tired of your phone slipping out of your hand, the GripStand Beak can prevent that from happening. Designed with a built-in ring, this attachment provides a secure and firm grip. Finally, this useful accessory is thin and lightweight, making it pocket friendly and great for taking on the go.