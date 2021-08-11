Weld County Sheriff's Office Records Unit in Greeley accepting traffic ticket payments
Aug. 10—Weld County residents can now pay their county traffic tickets at the Weld County Sheriff's Office Records Unit in Greeley. The Records Unit opened its doors Jan. 1 at the location of 1551 N. 17th Ave., #3. The new unit opened after sharing record management duties with the Greeley Police Department for the past 30 years, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
