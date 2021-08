Gosselin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics. After losing hold of an everyday role in left field shortly after the All-Star break, Gosselin appears to have recaptured regular playing time at first base in the wake of Jared Walsh's (intercostal strain) recent move to the injured list. Gosselin started each of the past five games, going 3-for-19 at the dish. Matt Thaiss will get the nod at first base in Sunday's series finale while Gosselin gets a breather.