After a week of terrible Mets news and terrible Mets play, tonight we were treated to some familiar terrible Mets weather luck. Following an extended rain delay which began in the middle of the top of the second, the Mets-Nationals game was suspended until tomorrow. The game will pick up where it left off—the top of the second with the Nationals holding a 3-1 lead and with a runner on first—at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, and the originally scheduled game will follow the first game’s conclusion (the latter game will also be a seven inning affair).