Severe Weather Statement issued for Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mitchell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN MITCHELL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0