Wisconsin State

The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Wisconsin Campgrounds

By Ben Jones
 3 days ago

In Southeast Wisconsin, a family-friendly campground is bigger and better than ever. Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia recently expanded and is a destination for families who love having fun in the great outdoors. It’s an attraction that blends a lively theme park with a traditional and rewarding family camping experience. It’s the perfect summer escape and there’s a site waiting for you – here’s what you need to know.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFz4z_0bNxTxUS00
The campground is an easy drive from places like Milwaukee or Chicago. In just minutes, you can find yourself lighting a campfire and roasting some marshmallows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9RVl_0bNxTxUS00
The park recently expanded so it offers an even better camping experience. The park didn’t originally have a beach or large lake, so the resort decided to add one – it's now home to Bear Paw Beach and Adventure Island.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQSOb_0bNxTxUS00
In addition to 87,000 square feet of water, the resort now has a floating obstacle course that offers hours of fun. You can also just relax poolside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYeYe_0bNxTxUS00
And that’s just the start of what you can enjoy at Jellystone. On shore, you can pick your poison at Jellystone’s Ice Cream Shoppe and Espresso Bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FgqJ_0bNxTxUS00
Kids of all ages can enjoy dry land attractions like laser tag, a game arcade, outdoor sports facilities, and an 18-hole miniature golf course.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlpTB_0bNxTxUS00
Campers can choose from a variety of campsite and cabin options – everything from a simple tent camping site to a deluxe glamping cabin with a full kitchen and more. But be warned: you never know what uninvited guest might appear!

The campground is very popular so be sure to book early to ensure you can secure a perfect site. You can make reservations here. Interested in more spots for family fun in Wisconsin? Here’s another floating waterpark you should put on your list.

Address: Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Caledonia, WI, 8425 WI-38, Caledonia, WI 53108, USA

