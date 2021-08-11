The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Wisconsin Campgrounds

In Southeast Wisconsin, a family-friendly campground is bigger and better than ever. Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia recently expanded and is a destination for families who love having fun in the great outdoors. It’s an attraction that blends a lively theme park with a traditional and rewarding family camping experience. It’s the perfect summer escape and there’s a site waiting for you – here’s what you need to know.

The campground is an easy drive from places like Milwaukee or Chicago. In just minutes, you can find yourself lighting a campfire and roasting some marshmallows.

The park recently expanded so it offers an even better camping experience. The park didn’t originally have a beach or large lake, so the resort decided to add one – it's now home to Bear Paw Beach and Adventure Island.

In addition to 87,000 square feet of water, the resort now has a floating obstacle course that offers hours of fun. You can also just relax poolside.

And that’s just the start of what you can enjoy at Jellystone. On shore, you can pick your poison at Jellystone’s Ice Cream Shoppe and Espresso Bar.

Kids of all ages can enjoy dry land attractions like laser tag, a game arcade, outdoor sports facilities, and an 18-hole miniature golf course.

Campers can choose from a variety of campsite and cabin options – everything from a simple tent camping site to a deluxe glamping cabin with a full kitchen and more. But be warned: you never know what uninvited guest might appear!

The campground is very popular so be sure to book early to ensure you can secure a perfect site. You can make reservations here. Interested in more spots for family fun in Wisconsin? Here’s another floating waterpark you should put on your list.

Address: Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Caledonia, WI, 8425 WI-38, Caledonia, WI 53108, USA