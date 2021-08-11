The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Wisconsin Campgrounds
In Southeast Wisconsin, a family-friendly campground is bigger and better than ever. Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia recently expanded and is a destination for families who love having fun in the great outdoors. It’s an attraction that blends a lively theme park with a traditional and rewarding family camping experience. It’s the perfect summer escape and there’s a site waiting for you – here’s what you need to know.
We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate
The campground is very popular so be sure to book early to ensure you can secure a perfect site. You can make reservations here. Interested in more spots for family fun in Wisconsin? Here’s another floating waterpark you should put on your list.
Address: Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Caledonia, WI, 8425 WI-38, Caledonia, WI 53108, USA
Comments / 2