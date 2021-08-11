Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, NY

Watertown residents face long road to home after apartment building condemned

By ALEX GAULT agault@wdt.net
Posted by 
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 3 days ago

WATERTOWN — The residents of 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging are facing what looks to be a long road to get back home.

Since Sunday night, a small group of the apartment building’s residents have been homeless, camping outside their apartment building. A false fire alarm had prompted a visit from the city Code Enforcement Office, which condemned the building for its broken alarm system, feces-covered walls, as well as plumbing and electrical issues.

Residents camping outside the building said the landlord informed them the issues would be repaired by Tuesday, and they hoped they’d be able to go back home by Tuesday afternoon. Spectrum had installed a telephone line for the alarm system, and another company had come to repair the system Monday, but the other problems remained unaddressed.

A man identified as the landlord declined to speak with reporters Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHIIQ_0bNxTs4p00
Notices are seen on the windows and doors of 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging on Tuesday afternoon stating the building is condemned, leaving residents displaced since Sunday night in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

Dana Aikins, code enforcement supervisor for the city, said the building isn’t anywhere near ready to be returned to active status.

“They have to rectify all of those issues before we’re going to reinstate them,” he said.

Mr. Aikins said code enforcement agents had been called out for an issue with the alarm system, but that was just the “tip of the iceberg.”

The building, built in 1950 according to Jefferson County tax records, wasn’t required to have sprinkler systems or fire-rated construction material because of its age, so any small issue with the fire alarm system means the occupants have lost their only line of defense against fire.

Additionally, the plumbing and electrical issues must be addressed as well, and city code officers aren’t able to inspect electrical work.

“It’s a national standard, they need to get an electrical inspector in there because we won’t even do an inspection until the electrical inspector goes through,” he said.

With most of Jefferson County under a heat advisory and temperatures reaching the mid-90s for the second day in a row, the residents outside 661 Factory St. said they were grateful for the amount of support offered by the community.

People had dropped off tents, food, water, toilet paper, fans and other necessities. Sometime Tuesday afternoon, a portable toilet was dropped off across the street.

A resident named Tony, who said he’s lived in the building for about five months, said the entire group was very grateful for the help they received.

“Make sure they know, we are so thankful,” he said.

As the skies darkened for a forecasted storm, many of the residents who had waited until Tuesday began leaving. The property owner opened the building for them to retrieve some items from their apartments, and many left to find another place to stay.

Three residents who declined to give their names said they’d been placed in apartments at 661 Factory St. by the county Department of Social Services and weren’t sure what their next steps were.

Theresa W. Gaffney, commissioner of Jefferson County DSS, said she couldn’t confirm if the department had placed any residents at that address. She said anyone in a situation where their housing is condemned or made unavailable are able to visit DSS offices and apply for emergency housing.

“Anyone in a situation like that, where they’re in need of alternative housing, can come to our office and apply, we will assess them and get them help,” she said.

Emergency housing is typically a hotel or motel in the area that has an agreement with DSS to take people in need. Mrs. Gaffney said there aren’t many spaces in emergency housing available currently, but the department will make every effort to assist them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtV51_0bNxTs4p00
Residents of 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging are barred from entering the building after it was condemned Sunday night in Watertown, leaving residents displaced and sleeping in tents and cars, seen here Tuesday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

Tim Crytser, a local veterans advocate was at Factory Street on Tuesday morning delivering boxes of food and other necessities on his own, with some friends. He said he’s seen a gradual decrease in available housing in the area over time, as buildings are condemned, burn down or otherwise closed. He said there have been a few other buildings used for DSS housing shut down in Watertown over the years.

“There have been a couple of times where it’s just suddenly ‘boom’ and the building shuts down,” he said, “and that’s the end of it.”

It’s difficult to get people assistance in these situations, he said. The American Red Cross won’t offer assistance because the building wasn’t destroyed in a fire and it isn’t below freezing outside, and finding emergency housing takes time.

As they left the area Tuesday afternoon, some of the building’s residents said they didn’t expect to come back to the building any time soon.

“We’ll see, but for now we’re moving on,” Tony said.

Comments / 0

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
143
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
County
Jefferson County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Watertown, NY
Government
Jefferson County, WI
Government
City
Watertown, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Apartment Building#Alternative Housing#Jefferson County Dss#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
POTUSNBC News

As the Taliban gains ground, Biden grapples with the ghosts of Saigon

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is not having second thoughts about his decision to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan, the White House said Friday, even as the Taliban takeover of the country gained steam and critics drew parallels to the fall of Saigon. The Defense Department said Thursday it was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection as government advisers grappled with exactly who qualifies. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe after resignation

The New York State Assembly is suspending its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he announced on Tuesday that he will resign over allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement that he believes the Judiciary Committee’s investigation would have resulted...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan’s capital. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy