Watertown residents face long road to home after apartment building condemned

WATERTOWN — The residents of 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging are facing what looks to be a long road to get back home.

Since Sunday night, a small group of the apartment building’s residents have been homeless, camping outside their apartment building. A false fire alarm had prompted a visit from the city Code Enforcement Office, which condemned the building for its broken alarm system, feces-covered walls, as well as plumbing and electrical issues.

Residents camping outside the building said the landlord informed them the issues would be repaired by Tuesday, and they hoped they’d be able to go back home by Tuesday afternoon. Spectrum had installed a telephone line for the alarm system, and another company had come to repair the system Monday, but the other problems remained unaddressed.

A man identified as the landlord declined to speak with reporters Tuesday.

Notices are seen on the windows and doors of 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging on Tuesday afternoon stating the building is condemned, leaving residents displaced since Sunday night in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

Dana Aikins, code enforcement supervisor for the city, said the building isn’t anywhere near ready to be returned to active status.

“They have to rectify all of those issues before we’re going to reinstate them,” he said.

Mr. Aikins said code enforcement agents had been called out for an issue with the alarm system, but that was just the “tip of the iceberg.”

The building, built in 1950 according to Jefferson County tax records, wasn’t required to have sprinkler systems or fire-rated construction material because of its age, so any small issue with the fire alarm system means the occupants have lost their only line of defense against fire.

Additionally, the plumbing and electrical issues must be addressed as well, and city code officers aren’t able to inspect electrical work.

“It’s a national standard, they need to get an electrical inspector in there because we won’t even do an inspection until the electrical inspector goes through,” he said.

With most of Jefferson County under a heat advisory and temperatures reaching the mid-90s for the second day in a row, the residents outside 661 Factory St. said they were grateful for the amount of support offered by the community.

People had dropped off tents, food, water, toilet paper, fans and other necessities. Sometime Tuesday afternoon, a portable toilet was dropped off across the street.

A resident named Tony, who said he’s lived in the building for about five months, said the entire group was very grateful for the help they received.

“Make sure they know, we are so thankful,” he said.

As the skies darkened for a forecasted storm, many of the residents who had waited until Tuesday began leaving. The property owner opened the building for them to retrieve some items from their apartments, and many left to find another place to stay.

Three residents who declined to give their names said they’d been placed in apartments at 661 Factory St. by the county Department of Social Services and weren’t sure what their next steps were.

Theresa W. Gaffney, commissioner of Jefferson County DSS, said she couldn’t confirm if the department had placed any residents at that address. She said anyone in a situation where their housing is condemned or made unavailable are able to visit DSS offices and apply for emergency housing.

“Anyone in a situation like that, where they’re in need of alternative housing, can come to our office and apply, we will assess them and get them help,” she said.

Emergency housing is typically a hotel or motel in the area that has an agreement with DSS to take people in need. Mrs. Gaffney said there aren’t many spaces in emergency housing available currently, but the department will make every effort to assist them.

Residents of 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging are barred from entering the building after it was condemned Sunday night in Watertown, leaving residents displaced and sleeping in tents and cars, seen here Tuesday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

Tim Crytser, a local veterans advocate was at Factory Street on Tuesday morning delivering boxes of food and other necessities on his own, with some friends. He said he’s seen a gradual decrease in available housing in the area over time, as buildings are condemned, burn down or otherwise closed. He said there have been a few other buildings used for DSS housing shut down in Watertown over the years.

“There have been a couple of times where it’s just suddenly ‘boom’ and the building shuts down,” he said, “and that’s the end of it.”

It’s difficult to get people assistance in these situations, he said. The American Red Cross won’t offer assistance because the building wasn’t destroyed in a fire and it isn’t below freezing outside, and finding emergency housing takes time.

As they left the area Tuesday afternoon, some of the building’s residents said they didn’t expect to come back to the building any time soon.

“We’ll see, but for now we’re moving on,” Tony said.