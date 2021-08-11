Cancel
Congress & Courts

Patronis Says Senate Democrat’s GoFundMe School Board Move ‘Sounds Like Bribery’

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo sooner than Senate Democratic Minority Leader Lauren Book and fellow Democratic leaders, Sens. Jason Pizzo, Bobby Powell, and Lori Berman penned a letter announcing that they would be setting up a GoFundMe account to subsidize the salaries of school officials if they are suspended for not complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘no mask mandate’ executive order, CFO Jimmy Patronis calls into question the potential criminality of the move by Senate Democrats.

