Prep Notebook: OAA running backs ready for breakout 2021 season

Some of the lesser-known ball carriers in the OAA are ready for name-making campaigns in the 2021 prep football season. Royal Oak junior tailback Mekhi Jenkins had a sensational summer and snared his first Division I scholarship offer from Central Michigan. He might be the most underrated playmaker in the whole OAA. Jenkins (5-10, 180) has a chance to be an all-time great for the Ravens and wows with his vision as a runner.