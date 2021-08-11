Last residents at closing Ogdensburg United Helpers facility expected to leave by end of week

United Helpers facility in Ogdensburg. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — By the end of the week, the last resident at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care Center at 8101 Route 68 is expected to be discharged.

In June, United Helpers announced the rehabilitation and senior care center, formerly called RiverLedge, would close by the beginning of September. Since then, the company has been working on transferring and relocating patients as well as its staff to other nursing homes and United Helpers facilities.

Stacey Cannizzo, vice president of Clinical and Quality Services, United Helpers Management Company, said in an email that the transition is continuing and nearing an end.

“Resident transitions are going very well, the facility is following-up with the resident or receiving provider in 7 and 30 days to ensure a continued smooth transition and acclimation to his/her new environment,” she wrote, adding, “Transfers of employees is also going very well. As staff report to their new duty station, orientation and training is occurring to ensure their continued success.”

In June, it was reported that the facility had 106 residents and 74 open beds. Currently, there are five residents at the facility.

Ms. Cannizzo anticipates the last resident will be discharged by the end of the week.

About 150 full- and part-time workers were impacted by United Helpers decision. Ms. Cannizzo said that 75% of the staff were “successfully relocated in other locations throughout the company.”

Besides the rehabilitation and senior care center in Ogdensburg, United Helpers has another such facility at 205 State Street Rd., Canton, previously called Maplewood. It also operates an independent senior living facility at 30 Sullivan Drive, Canton, that was previously called Partridge Knoll, and a behavioral, health and life skills facility at 100 Ford St., Ogdensburg, that was called Mosaic.

Ms. Cannizzo said that about 15 employees at the Ogdensburg facility elected to retire and about 10% were “per diem or seasonal employees and the remainder separated from the company.”

Roughly 30 employees, including nursing, maintenance and administrative staff, remain at the Ogdensburg facility, according to Ms. Cannizzo.

United Helpers officials still do not have a re-use plan for the facility.

“Plans are undetermined at this time,” Ms. Cannizzo wrote.