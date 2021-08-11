Wine Country Grower Forced To Make Tough Choice When Vineyard Runs Dry

For Tod Mostero, Director of Viticulture and Winemaking at Dominus, the jump from architecture to a dry-farmed vineyard wasn’t as far as you might think. “Architecture is what happens when man meets a place, and he brings his culture, his history, everything he knows, to a place that has conditions of topography and climate, and he has to make a building that works within that environment,” said Mostero. “And same with vines. That is exactly what happened in Napa — the Europeans came with their history, they brought their varieties that they knew, and they had to adapt them to a place that was totally different than where they were coming from.”