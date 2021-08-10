Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

We’ll Have to Wait About 3,000 Years for a Reply From Intelligent Civilizations

By Matt Williams
Universe Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a field, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence suffers from some rather significant constraints. Aside from the uncertainty involved (e.g., is there life beyond Earth we can actually communicate with?), there are the limitations imposed by technology and the very nature of space and time. For instance, scientists are forced to contend with the possibility that by the time a message is received by an intelligent species, the civilization that sent it will be long dead.

www.universetoday.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guglielmo Marconi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#Extraterrestrial#Space And Time#History Of Radio#The Copernican Principle#Seti#Setri#Universe Today#Copernican#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...
Posted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Astronomymixmag.net

Goldie suggests humans are descended from aliens

Goldie has suggested that humans could be descendants of aliens. In response to the “billionaire space race” which saw the likes of Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson travel nearly 62 miles beyond the Earth’s surface, the drum ’n' bass legend has shared his theory that our ancestors lived on Mars.
AstronomyNew Jersey Herald

The best meteor shower of the year is happening now. How to view the Perseids

Stargazers hoping to get the best view of the greatest meteor shower of the year will want to look to the skies in the pre-dawn hours throughout the rest of the week. The Perseid meteor shower began on July 14 and will continue through Aug. 24, with the peak starting overnight Wednesday and lasting until Friday night. Stargazers can view up to 100 meteors an hour during this peak, depending on how dark your skies are and what the weather holds.
ReligionNew York Post

Why God is still the best scientific theory to explain our life on Earth

Aliens are in the news again. In June, a Navy report could not rule out the possibility that “unexplained aerial phenomena” spotted in our atmosphere were visitors from outer space. In January, Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb claimed an alien spacecraft had actually swept through our solar system in 2017 — and more are coming. Loeb later doubled down, suggesting that UFOs spotted by the military could be spies sent to gather intelligence about our life on Earth.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Mars rock mysteriously vanishes, baffling NASA scientists

The NASA Perseverance rover is equipped with the technology to obtain rock samples from Mars. After what appeared to be a successful sampling attempt, the rover returned back empty handed. Scientists are trying to figure out what went wrong and how to correct the technology. NASA's Perseverance rover had one...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Calculations Show Asteroid Bennu Has a Chance of Slamming Into Earth

In a study released today (August 11, 2021), NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

4 bizarre Stephen Hawking theories that turned out to be right (and 6 we're not sure about)

Stephen Hawking was one of the greatest theoretical physicists of the modern age. Best known for his appearances in popular media and his lifelong battle against debilitating illness, his true impact on posterity comes from his brilliant five-decade career in science. Beginning with his doctoral thesis in 1966, his groundbreaking work continued nonstop right up to his final paper in 2018, completed just days before his death at the age of 76.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

The Odds of This Dangerous Asteroid Hitting Earth Just Went Up

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The odds that one of the most hazardous known asteroids might collide with Earth in the coming centuries just went up, though they are still extremely low. There is now a 0.057 percent chance of an impact before 2300, according to a new study that was discussed in a NASA teleconference on Wednesday.
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Earth's Rotation Is Slowing Down, And It Could Be Why We Have Oxygen For Life

Ever since its formation around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth's rotation has been gradually slowing down, and its days gotten progressively longer as a result. While Earth's slowdown is not noticeable on human timescales, it's enough to work significant changes over eons. One of those changes, new research suggests, is perhaps the most significant of all, at least to us: lengthening days have now been linked to the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) that emerged and proliferated about 2.4 billion years ago would have been able to produce more oxygen as a metabolic by-product because Earth's days...
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Powerful flash of light and a loud rumble are reported in Norway as an 'unusually large' meteor soars through the skies - and experts believe a piece of it may have hit Earth

An 'unusually large meteor' briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky. The meteor flew over Oslo at around 01:00, with the phenomena seen as far north as Trondheim. Experts believe that a piece of the meteor may...
ScienceKRQE News 13

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Scientists can make some pretty accurate forecasts about the future. But predicting what the Earth will be like 500 years from now is a difficult task because there are many factors at play. Imagine Christopher Columbus in 1492 trying to predict the Americas of today. We do know that two...

Comments / 4

Community Policy