West Linn, OR

West Linn offers library as cooling center amid heat wave

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Library will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; masks likely to be required.

With temperatures once again expected to soar into the triple digits beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11, the city is offering the West Linn Public Library as a cooling center between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the area are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees Wednesday, 100 on Thursday and 99 on Friday before "cooling" to a high of 94 on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The library will follow Oregon Health Authority guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 precautions, and with Gov. Kate Brown expected to announce a new mask mandate Aug. 11, that means masks will be required at the cooling center.

This week's weather arrives on the heels of the June "heat dome" that left more than 100 people dead across the state — including 14 Clackamas County residents.

To learn more about protecting yourself from the heat, visit the city's website.

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
221K+
Views
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: Warm Springs Indians host annual huckleberry feast

A salary disagreement left Jefferson County without the services of a full-time district attorney 50 years ago. Last Sunday when Elmer (Slim Christensen, member of the firm of Christensen and Peterson, proprietors of the Madras Auto Service Company,) decided that he had enough swimming in Suttle lake, he pulled a custom that left the beach lizards without an ounce of breath. He decided that he would take his party boat riding and as it was awful hot, he didn't want to get his shoulders blistered. So, he put on a shirt, which any one will admit was the natural thing to do. But that was where this story comes in. All of Slim's acquaintances know that he isn't built at all squatty. Whenever he buys a bathing suit, he always has trouble getting an inseam long enough. Now Slim didn't put on anything else except his shirt. The shirt was made to order and extended four to five feet, more or less, toward the ground. It looked like that was all Slim had on. It is supposed that the only thing which prevented a number of people who were on the beach from leaving immediately was a small breeze who's gently blowing eddy so twirled the tails of the garage man's shirt that his bathing suit was disclosed. It was a bad few minutes for some of the ladies and it is reported that Slim found it necessary to do some high power talking himself.
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

City talks potential of adult center's future

With Foothills Church announcing they'll vacate the building, Molalla City Council and staff kick around ideas. Members of the Molalla City Council and City Manager Dan Huff discussed an opportunity that came up recently. In an Aug. 2 letter to the city, Foothill Community Church in Molalla informed the city...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Metro theater users want vaccination requirements

Ten organizations ask the Metro Council to require all patrons, performers and workers to be vaccinated before entering performing arts centers.The major users of Metro's performing arts centers are calling for COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all customers, performers and workers when they reopen. "This is needed to protect the health and safety of the entire performing arts community, our artists on stage, audience, and staff. After more than 18 months of being shut down, our organizations need a durable pathway to emerge, which includes taking this additional step to reduce any ticket buyer hesitancy," said a letter sent to...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Water Environment Services unveils renewable generator

New $5.2 million mechanism converts filtered wastewater solids into heat, electricity. Clackamas Water Environment Services (WES) announced Wednesday, Aug. 11 the completion of a new "biopower" generator that transforms organic waste into renewable energy, developed in partnership with Energy Trust of Oregon (ETO) and Portland General Electric (PGE). The $5.2...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tensions run high in Oregon City as mask mandate hits

Commissioners, small business owners concerned about economic and practical effects of governor reinstating order. In the wake of the governor's latest indoor public mask mandate, tensions ran high this week among Oregon City commissioners and small business owners. Commissioner Rocky Smith accused fellow city elected officials of failing in "upholding...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Estacada schools acknowledge local feedback but will require masks

Estacada School Superintendent receives 700 emails about state mask mandate, majority of which were critical. Estacada School District leaders are working to connect with community members as the district navigates the statewide mask mandate for the upcoming year. Estacada School District Superintendent Ryan Carpenter said he's received around 700 emails...
Saint Helens, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Newest grocery store in St. Helens opens up

Grocery Outlet, which also has a store in Scappoose, opened Aug. 12. Local operators are welcoming the public. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market has opened a second store in South Columbia County. The low-cost retailer, which has had a store in Scappoose for years, opened its doors at 205 Brayden St....
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Heat ruled out in Multnomah County death

UPDATE: No other deaths are under investigation for heat as of Saturday afternoon.The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has ruled heat out as the cause of death in the only case investigated so far during the most recent heat wave. The name of the victim and cause of death was not available. But the medical examiner reported the investigation was underway on Friday, Aug. 13. Oregon, Multnomah County and Portland have taken many steps to reduce deaths during the current heat wave. They include fully staffing the 211 referral call center, opening cooling centers and misting stations, and making...
Public HealthPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients breaks record again

The Oregon Health Authority reports 733 patients were hospitalized with the virus on Friday, 63 more than yesterday.Hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased for the third straight day, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday. According to the health authority, 733 patients were hospitalized with COVID across Oregon on Aug. 13 — an increase of 63 from the previous day. The health authority also reported 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 Aug. 13, bringing the state total to 238,463. And the health authority reported that seven more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state death toll to 2,935, health officials said...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Five named to city parks committee

Molalla City Council filled all positions on new committee to work on future of city's parks. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Molalla City Council named five community members to the new Parks Community Program Committee. Councilors Crystal Robles and Jody Newland will co-chair the committee and work alongside LyndaAnn Kransberger, Nicole...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Parents won't mask opinions on mandate

Oregon Mom's Union criticizes school mask requirements from state, other parents support the mandate. With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations once again on the rise because of the spread of the Delta variant and certain restrictions returning, some people are feeling a sense déjà vu. Most recent whiplash for students...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Our View: Prioritize investments to fight the climate crisis before it's too late

The city of Portland has made new policy directly addressing the dangerous changes in the world's climate.For decades, the city of Portland has been a climate change leader. But the last couple of months have offered tragic and sobering reminders that we are living in a climate-altered world. We've seen extreme heat take the lives of dozens across the region, record-breaking wildfires burn western forests and towns, and floods devastate Europe and China. This is what climate change looks like. Scientists say we will experience more — and more intense — heat waves, wildfires, snowstorms, extreme rain events and...

