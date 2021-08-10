West Linn offers library as cooling center amid heat wave

Library will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; masks likely to be required.

With temperatures once again expected to soar into the triple digits beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11, the city is offering the West Linn Public Library as a cooling center between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the area are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees Wednesday, 100 on Thursday and 99 on Friday before "cooling" to a high of 94 on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The library will follow Oregon Health Authority guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 precautions, and with Gov. Kate Brown expected to announce a new mask mandate Aug. 11, that means masks will be required at the cooling center.

This week's weather arrives on the heels of the June "heat dome" that left more than 100 people dead across the state — including 14 Clackamas County residents.

To learn more about protecting yourself from the heat, visit the city's website.