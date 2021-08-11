Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heidi Montag Shades Former BFF Lauren Conrad & Declares Kristin Cavallari’s ‘More Successful’

By Erin Silvia
Hollywood Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeidi Montag said Lauren Conrad ‘didn’t make it like she should have’ after the success of ‘The Hills’ and beyond, in a teaser for an upcoming podcast interview. Heidi Montag, 34, is raising eyebrows with a teaser clip for her upcoming appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which will be released at midnight on Aug. 11. The Hills star revealed some opinions about the level of success her former co-stars, including ex-friend Lauren Conrad, 35, and Kristin Cavallari, 34, have achieved in the clip, and shockingly shaded the former by saying she’s not where she should be. “Kristin lets be honest, is the more successful,” she said after opening a bottle of champagne in the teaser, which was posted to Instagram on Aug. 10. “Lauren didn’t make it like she should have.”

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Spencer Pratt
Person
Heidi Montag
Person
Lauren Conrad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Bff Lauren Conrad#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosHollywood Life

Heidi Montag Confesses She ‘Sometimes’ Regrets Plastic Surgery Procedures In TikTok Video — Watch

‘The Hills’ star Heidi Montag admitted she ‘sometimes’ regrets getting plastic surgery, and also shared the secret behind her marriage to Spencer Pratt. Heidi Montag, 34, is getting honest with her fans. The MTV star participated in the viral ‘Chopping Dance’ TikTok trend on Saturday (July 31) and answered the “questions I get asked the most” — one of which centered on her previous plastic surgery procedures. “Do you regret your plastic surgery?” the first question asked, to which Heidi, via dance moves, responded, “Sometimes.” She also posted the video on Instagram, but turned the comments off.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Heidi Montag was ‘heartbroken’ over her mom's reaction to her plastic surgery transformation: ‘I didn’t talk to her for 2 years’

Heidi Montag revealed she didn't speak to her mother for two years after she criticized her post-plastic surgery appearance on The Hills. The reality star joined Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she got real about the aftermath of her undergoing 10 surgical procedures in one day in 2010. At the time, Montag was just 23, and a household name thanks to her time on MTV's Laguna Beach spin-off series The Hills.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Love Kristin Cavallari’s $595 Overall Shorts? This Pair Is Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we were children, we used to associate overalls with things like American Gothic and farming — two iconic things, of course, but not so much in the same world as chic fashion. Eventually though, we opened our eyes. When styled right, overalls can be total compliment magnets. Overall shorts might be even cuter (especially for summer)!
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kristin Cavallari Shares a Rare Pic of Son Camden on His 9th Birthday

Watch: "The Hills" Cast Teases Kristin Cavallari's "Incredible" Return. The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari shared an adorable behind-the-scenes shot of her son Camden on the little guy's birthday Aug. 8. "I can't believe my baby boy is 9!" Cavallari captioned the Instagram Story. "Wasn't on my phone today so this is all I have...Happy birthday sweet angel. Stay this sweet forever."
Beauty & Fashionmashed.com

The Kitchen Tool Lauren Conrad Hates Using

Reality TV star, fashion designer, and author Lauren Conrad rose to fame after appearing as a primary cast member and love-struck teen on MTV's series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," which first aired in 2004, and later in the show's spin-off series, "The Hills," first airing in 2006. Today, Conrad is the owner and founder of her own fashion line, LC Lauren Conrad, with items available at Kohl's; Lauren Conrad Beauty, an eco-friendly skincare and makeup line; and co-founder of The Little Market, a store aimed toward sustainable collaboration with artists and artisans from around the globe (via Lauren Conrad's website).
Celebritieshoustonianonline.com

Heidi Montag says Lauren Conrad: ‘She could have been a billionaire’

While Heidi will always feel a certain love for Lauren, she is not yet done with how she will treat her. “When this thing happened to Spencer, she said, ‘If you’re dating Spencer, you’re off the show,'” Heidi recalls. “How dare you? I’m not your dog. Yes, I appreciate that you got me into this program, but that doesn’t mean you’re controlling me and telling me what to do with my life. I don’t.”
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Heidi Montag undergoes uterus surgery

Heidi Montag has undergone surgery to boost her chances of having another child. The 34-year-old reality star - who has three-year-old son Gunner with husband Spencer Pratt - recently underwent a procedure to have polyps removed from her uterus and she's hopeful having the non-cancerous growths removed will help her to get pregnant.
The Hills, TXenergy941.com

‘The Hills’ Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad

Its been years since Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad appeared on The Hills together, but Heidi is still slamming her former BFF. She talked about the drama they had on the show and said, “When that whole Spencer thing happened, she’s like, ‘If you date Spencer, you’re off the show. How dare you, and I’m not your dog. Yeah, I appreciate you getting me on this show, but that doesn’t mean you own me and you can tell me what to do in my life. I just don’t appreciate that.”
Celebritiesimdb.com

Heidi Montag Undergoes Surgery Amid Hope to Conceive Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag is one step closer to baby No. 2. The Hills star recently went through a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, she shared in a new YouTube video titled "Heidi gets surgery to help her get pregnant" on Aug. 12. The surgery aims to remove uterine polyps, which are non-cancerous overgrown cells in the uterus, according to the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists. Heidi, 34, documented her full experience, saying, "I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today. And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant." All dressed down in scrubs and a hair net, she held...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

How Amelia Hamlin Is Keeping Boyfriend Scott Disick Close to Her Heart

Watch: Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Cuddle During Boat Trip. The Lord has found his Lady. Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are still going strong. So strong, in fact, that the model took to took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to show off her newest accessory dedicated to her boyfriend: a blinged-out necklace. Amelia's social media photo shows the piece of jewelry adorned with Scott's beloved nickname—or as Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers would remember, chosen surname, "Lord." Alongside the pic of her jewelry, the 20-year-old model also wrote the cheeky caption, "Let the Lord be with me," which is also, of course, an ode to 38-year-old reality star's social media account, too.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Lisa Rinna Is ‘Very Thrilled’ That Amelia Gray Hamlin Is ‘Very Happy’ With Scott Disick

Putting her daughter first. Lisa Rinna weighed in on Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s romance with Scott Disick, and she’s OK with it — as long as it makes her daughter happy. During the Wednesday, August 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, answered a question about how she personally feels about her 20-year-old daughter dating a man 18 years her senior.

Comments / 1

Community Policy