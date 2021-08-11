Josh Hawley: This isn't an infrastructure bill, it's a radical left woke politics bill

Sen. Josh Hawley joined "Fox News Primetime" to reveal why he did not vote for the infrastructure bill. SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY: This isn’t an infrastructure bill. This is a radical left woke politics bill that has stuff like gender identity mandates in it. The radical equity agenda, the Green New Deal— that’s all in this bill and, by the way, it’s going to cost trillions of dollars pork-barrel spending. There is stuff like bridges and highways in Canada in this bill. We ought to be building highways and bridges in the United States, not in foreign countries. This is a bad bill and that’s why I voted no.