Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Josh Hawley: This isn't an infrastructure bill, it's a radical left woke politics bill

By Fox News Staff
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Josh Hawley joined "Fox News Primetime" to reveal why he did not vote for the infrastructure bill. SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY: This isn’t an infrastructure bill. This is a radical left woke politics bill that has stuff like gender identity mandates in it. The radical equity agenda, the Green New Deal— that’s all in this bill and, by the way, it’s going to cost trillions of dollars pork-barrel spending. There is stuff like bridges and highways in Canada in this bill. We ought to be building highways and bridges in the United States, not in foreign countries. This is a bad bill and that’s why I voted no.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 40

Fox News

Fox News

511K+
Followers
110K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Woke#Canada#The Green New Deal#Republicans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'This is a gift': Democrat Cory Booker PRAISES GOP's Tommy Tuberville for proposal to punish localities that defund the police that passes through the Senate 99-0

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday night thanking his Alabama Republican colleague for introducing an amendment that would punish localities that defunded the police. 'I am so excited. This is perhaps the highlight of this long and painful and tortuous night. This is...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘Not Just Stupid, Anti-American,’ Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Criticizes Biden Administration’s Push For OPEC To Increase Production

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas is calling out the Biden administration on Twitter for asking OPEC to increase crude oil production. “Reaching a whole new level of stupid, the Biden administration asks OPEC (foreign oil) to increase production, while making every possible attempt to destroy CLEANER American oil and gas. Not just stupid, but anti-American,” he tweeted.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The 2022 midterm elections keep looking worse for Democrats

The warning signs for Democrats in 2022 are continuing to pile up. The biggest sign of where things may be going is the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who announced he would not be running for reelection for his Wisconsin seat. Kind represents a district that former President Donald Trump won by almost 5 points in 2020, and Kind himself escaped his GOP opponent by just 2.6% last November. Without a battle-tested incumbent to defend the seat, Republicans now have the inside track on another seat with Democrats holding a slim House majority.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

Kamala Harris ‘Bad At Politics, Bad At Governing’

Polls have revealed that Kamala Harris is vastly unpopular as a vice president. A recent report in the Hill warned her “tactical missteps” were dragging down her approval rating. That bad news for Democrats came just days after Convention of States Action, which worked with the Trafalgar Group, found 63.6%...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

CNN — On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by a 69-30 vote. Now, the only obstacle that stands in the way of it becoming law is passage in the US House of Representatives. At first glance this might not seem like an obstacle at all,...

Comments / 40

Community Policy