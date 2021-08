CDEV - Free Report) shares have been witnessing ups and downs since it reported second-quarter results on Aug 3. The market is reacting to the fact that it reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Nonetheless, the stock has risen 1% since the results came out, as investors are slowly appreciating the company’s expectation of a massive jump in free cash flow this year, which can further reduce debt. It is to be seen in the coming days whether the company’s solid 2021 outlook sits well with investors.