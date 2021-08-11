Cancel
Environment

Strong thunderstorms possible through the weekend

By Cuyler Diggs
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Monsoon will keep busy through the end of the week as plenty of moisture combines with a disturbance moving across the area.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain which will lead to more flash flooding.

The strongest thunderstorms are likely to occur Thursday into Friday.

Monsoon will likely stay active through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

High temperatures will stay below seasonal averages through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

Pay close attention to the weather for the remainder of the week and enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last!

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

