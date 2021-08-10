Pinson Valley alum McKinstrey wins national honors

By Bobby Mathews, sports editor

PINSON — Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry may have enrolled early at The University of Alabama, but high school athletics wasn’t quite done honoring him yet.

McKinstry, a two-sport star at Pinson Valley High School, was named USA Today’s Male Athlete of the year for 2020-21. He was also named the best defensive player of the year.

The honors join a crowded trophy shelf for the former Indian. After helping Pinson Valley to the 2020 state championship in football, he was named “Mr. Football” in the state of Alabama, the highest individual award determined by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He was also named to the All-Tribune team and Player of the Year, and the MVP of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.

Tampa Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced McKinstry’s awards live on CBS This Morning, surprising the Alabama freshman.

““I just want to wish you luck at Alabama,” Gronkowski said. “I was just talking to O.J. Howard, fellow tight end here at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he wanted me to tell you — he said what’s up? He’s a fellow Crimson Tide just like yourself right now. Congratulations, man, how does it feel? Are you excited?”

“I’m very excited, man,” McKinstry responded. “I’m thankful to get the award from you. I’m thankful for you. Tell O.J. I said, ‘Hey, how you doing?’”

McKinstry played wide receiver and cornerback on teams that won three of the last four 6A state titles, and averaged 14 points per game on the Pinson Valley basketball team that won a state title in 2019 as well.

McKinstry was considered the country’s top defensive back prospect in 2020, and as such, he wasn’t challenged often. He broke up 12 passes and made two interceptions that championship season, returning both picks for touchdowns.

“I think people are looking for those guys on defense that can be game-changers and get their hands on the ball …” said Pinson Valley coach Sam Shade after McKinstry committed to Alabama last year. “As a guy who’s going to play defensive back in college, he’s got really good length and that’s going to help him.

“He’s got great ball skills for a cornerback,” Shade added. “When I got to Pinson I started watching his film and I said, ‘Why aren’t people recruiting this kid as a receiver?’ because he really does a good job of locating the ball and he’s got good hands. But he wants to play defense.”

On the offensive side of the ball, McKinstry showed how dangerous he could be, hauling in 45 catches for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns. The final catch of his high school career went 52 yards in the 6A championship game for a score as Pinson Valley dropped Spanish Fort 23-13 to claim their third crown in four years.

Erik Harris contributed to this report.