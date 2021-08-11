Cancel
New Haven, CT

Person killed in New Haven shooting

FOX 61
FOX 61
 8 days ago

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Dixwell Avenue near the Hamden town line.

According to Mayor Justin Elicker's office, the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon. It is the Elm City's 18th homicide of the year.

“This loss of life is tragic,” said Elicker . “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the victim. Combating violence in our city and keeping the residents of New Haven safe continues to be my top priority.”

Elicker added, “We’re taking a multi-pronged, evidence-based, approach to combating violence, which includes: more street outreach workers, expanded summer youth engagement, more supportive services for our re-entry population, and reformation of the shooting taskforce. We will continue to employ every tool at our disposal to keep people safe.”

The name of the victim has not been released yet by the police.

The Mayor's office said the shooting comes a day after the Board of Alders' Finance Committee heard a proposal from the Mayor's administration about creating the Department of Community Resilience. This would feature the office of violence prevention.

The office of violence prevention would be another tool in New Haven's "multi-pronged approach" is curbing violent crime.

This is a developing story.

FOX 61

FOX 61

