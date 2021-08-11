Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Tom Campbell | Fed up yet? Ready to start a third party?

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9igW_0bNxRCEP00

I’ve been involved in North Carolina politics more than 50 years as a reporter, columnist, campaign chairman and, over the past 21 years, as producer and moderator of a statewide political television talk show. Because I’ve been around for a while and am known, people often speak to me. Early in their conversation they invariably tell me how disgusted they are with the state of politics in our state. They are tired of the hyper partisan, vindictive, name-calling, ugliness and falsehoods. Their angst is directed at both parties, which they believe are dominated by extreme factions. People who want to see our state working together and moving forward believe North Carolina is as stagnant and politically divided as the federal government. What can they do, they want to know? They are right. The political climate in our state gets worse all the time. Clearly the parties and their leadership won’t or can’t change unless forced to do so. They need some new competition; since we are a “purple state,” that competition should advocate more moderate positions. I believe it is time we form a third political party in North Carolina. I would suggest calling it the Moderate or Common-Sense Party but am certainly open to a better name. The North Carolina statutes regarding political parties can be found in (G.S 163-96(2)). They define starting a new party as, “Any group of voters which shall have filed with the State Board of Elections petitions for the formulation of a new political party which are signed by registered and qualified voters in this State equal in number to one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) of the total number of voters who voted in the most recent general election for Governor. Also the petition must be signed by at least 200 registered voters from each of three congressional districts in North Carolina. To be effective, the petitioners must file their petitions with the State Board of Elections before 12:00 noon on the first day of June preceding the day on which is to be held the first general State election in which the new political party desires to participate.” The petitions must be presented to the respective county board of elections so that the voter names can be examined, checked against registration records and found to be qualified, then sent to the State Board of Elections for certification. The petitions should contain a heading in bold print or capital letters on each page saying: “THE UNDERSIGNED REGISTERED VOTERS IN _______ COUNTY HEREBY PETITION FOR THE FORMATION OF A NEW POLITICAL PARTY TO BE NAMED ___________ AND WHOSE STATE CHAIRMAN IS ____________, RESIDING AT ________ AND WHO CAN BE REACHED BY TELEPHONE AT __________.

In the 2020 election for Governor there were a total of 5,545,848 votes cast. According to information provided by the State Board of Elections a total of 13,865 validly signed petitions would be required to form a new political party. At least 200 would be required from three of our 13 (current) congressional districts. A formal name would need adopting and a person named as chair of the party. In order to field candidates in the November 8, 2022 elections the requirements would need to be met by June 1, so there’s time to accomplish the task. The goal would be to offer qualified candidates in hopes of garnering unaffiliated voters, as well as those from both parties. There are 7,104,795 registered voters. 35 percent of them are registered Democrats, 30.48 percent are registered as Republicans, but 33.8 percent are registered as unaffiliated. So how disenchanted are you? If you are fed up with the current two-party culture here’s something positive you can do. It will be interesting to see whether enough people are willing to organize and begin petition drives in their city or county to make it happen. Who knows? This may be the start of a movement that changes North Carolina. At the least it would be a wake-up call that people are ready for a change.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at [email protected]

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

851
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Party#Ready To Start#State#Democrats#Republicans#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsDaily Reflector

Tom Campbell: State budget may be held up for a while

When our General Assembly convened Jan. 13 for the 2021 session, they had two main tasks: passing a state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and drawing new districts for congressional, legislative and local governments. In baseball we would say they are batting 0 for 2, a pretty bad average. Meanwhile, we taxpayers are paying almost $850,000 per month for bleacher seats to watch their games.
PoliticsHigh Point Enterprise

Fed up with the two big parties yet?

I’ve been involved in North Carolina politics more than 50 years as a reporter, columnist, campaign chairman and, over the past 21 years, as producer and moderator of a statewide political television talk show. Because I’ve been around for a while and am known, people often speak to me. Early...
Politicsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Fed up yet? Ready to start a third party?

I’ve been involved in North Carolina politics more than 50 years as a reporter, columnist, campaign chairman and, over the past 21 years, as producer and moderator of a statewide political television talk show. Because I’ve been around for a while and am known, people often speak to me. Early...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

How the GOP could become a multiracial, pro-democracy party — that could win the popular vote

The Republican Party is doing pretty well electorally with its current strategy of wooing an overwhelmingly White voting coalition while using tactics such as aggressive gerrymandering and voting restrictions to overcome its lack of a national majority or appeal to many voters of color. But sustaining this path in a diversifying nation — a trend underscored dramatically by the release this week of 2020 Census data — requires increasingly racist and antidemocratic actions and rhetoric. While my policy preferences are closer to those of the Democrats, I desperately want an avowedly multiracial and pro-democracy Republican Party that hasn’t given up on winning a majority of the national popular vote — because that would be best for the country.
Presidential Electioncbs19news

Herring reacts to weekend election integrity rally

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This past weekend, a rally was held at Liberty University, during which some prominent politicians spoke about the alleged fraud that occurred in the 2020 Presidential Election. This included claims that former President Donald Trump could be reinstated. Attorney General Mark Herring released this statement...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Public HealthWashington Post

The reckoning may have finally come for MAGA governors. But at what cost?

Americans know whom to blame for the delta surge, the uptick in hospitalizations in low-vaccination states and the spike in infections among children. A recent Morning Consult-Politico poll found 49 percent blame the unvaccinated and the political leaders who ban mask or vaccine requirements; another 21 percent blame one of these groups and only 22 percent blame neither. Among Republicans, a majority — 53 percent — blame at least one of these groups or both while 39 percent blame neither.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

Rand Paul Swears There’s an Innocent Explanation for Not Disclosing His Wife’s COVID Stocks for 16 Months

One of the loudest voices of misinformation and otherwise entirely unhelpful bullshit during the coronavirus pandemic has been Senator Rand Paul. In March 2020, the senator from Kentucky refused to quarantine while awaiting test results for COVID-19—which came back positive—instead continuing to work at the Capitol for a full six days, during which he could have given the virus to other lawmakers and staff in the complex. Later he used having had COVID previously to insist that mask wearing was completely unnecessary, a crusade he’s vigorously doubled down on over the past year and a half, falsely claiming that mask usage is “theater” and that face coverings don’t stop the spread of the virus—the latter of which got him suspended from YouTube this week. He’s also urged people to ignore guidance from public health experts trying to stop the spread of the deadly delta variant and has refused to get vaccinated. Oh, and he’s repeatedly suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci is essentially responsible for COVID-19 as part of a sustained campaign to undermine confidence in the nation’s top doctors and researchers, while simultaneously trying to convince Americans that COVID, which has killed more than 618,000 people in the U.S. and counting, is nothing to be concerned about.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell runs off stage at his 'cyber symposium' after LOSING bid to dismiss multibillion-dollar Dominion lawsuit over election rigging claims

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen fleeing the stage at his own event on Wednesday, moments after losing his bid to stop a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over conspiracy theories the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump. Lindell is in Sioux Falls, South Dakota hosting a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy