Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Johnson County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Casper Mountain; Johnson County, Casper BLM; Natrona County, Casper BLM; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Wind speeds have decreased and will continue to trend downward this evening. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Overnight relative humidity recovery will be poor to fair.alerts.weather.gov
