Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Northern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana Southern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 1045 PM EDT/945 PM CDT/. * At 956 PM EDT/856 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Long Beach, or near Trail Creek, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Michigan City, La Porte, Niles, St. Joseph, Buchanan, Trail Creek, Fair Plain, Bridgman, New Buffalo, New Carlisle, Berrien Springs, Three Oaks, Long Beach, Stevensville, Pottawattamie Park, Shorewood-Tower Hill, Shorewood-Tower Hills-Harbert, Dayton, Baroda and Shoreham. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 42 and 70. Interstate 94 in Indiana between mile markers 36 and 45. Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 0 and 27. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH