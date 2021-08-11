Special Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Parmer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bailey and southwestern Parmer Counties through 930 PM CDT At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Lariat, or 9 miles west of Muleshoe, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muleshoe, West Camp, Oklahoma Lane, Progress and Lariat. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH