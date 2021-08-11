Cancel
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended in central Mohave County. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 251 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Olpe, Hartford and Neosho Rapids. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 142 and 143. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Cocke County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cocke; Jefferson; Sevier The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in east Tennessee West central Cocke County in east Tennessee Northeastern Sevier County in east Tennessee * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 800 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Sevierville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newport, Baneberry, Bird Crossing, Fairgarden and Chestnut Hill. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 427 and 443. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Northwest Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this and other storms in the area, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDowell; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming Strong,heavy thunderstorms impacting portions of eastern McDowell and southeastern Wyoming Counties through 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gary, or 7 miles south of Welch, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Welch, Mullens, Gary, Northfork, Keystone, Anawalt, Kimball, Maybeury, Elbert, Coalwood, Jenkinjones and Herndon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Armstrong County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER...WEST CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES At 748 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Rimersburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Kittanning, West Kittanning, Chicora, East Brady, West Hills, Applewold, and Templeton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:04:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: North Central TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - North Central * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Socorro, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Socorro; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico West Central Valencia County in central New Mexico Northeastern Catron County in west central New Mexico Southeastern Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 551 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Alamo. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Baxter County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baxter, Marion, Searcy, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baxter; Marion; Searcy; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas Searcy County in north central Arkansas Marion County in north central Arkansas Central Baxter County in north central Arkansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lakeway to near Maumee to 6 miles west of Duff, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mountain Home... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Gassville... Flippin Lakeview in Baxter County... Pyatt Arkawana... Marsena Duff... Lakeway Bull Shoals State Park... Clark Hill Point Peter... Maumee Colfax... Advance Cartney... Bohannon HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR JOHNSON COUNTY At 1113 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Over five inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the county in a short period of time. The greatest areas of rain have fallen over portions of Olathe and Lenexa. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flooding include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, De Soto, Spring Hill, Clare, Lackmans, Stillwell and Stanley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sussex and southeastern Caroline Counties through 845 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Seaford, or 12 miles east of Hurlock, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Millsboro, Laurel, Federalsburg, Bridgeville, Delmar, Smithville, Gumboro, Sycamore, Blades, Greenwood and Bethel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Westmoreland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southwestern and west central Pennsylvania. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for western Westmoreland County until 0830 PM.
Cocke County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cocke Smoky Mountains, Jefferson, North Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cocke Smoky Mountains; Jefferson; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Sevier Smoky Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson, southwestern Cocke and northeastern Sevier Counties through 830 PM EDT At 748 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Sevierville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newport, Pittman Center, Chestnut Hill, Cosby, Bird Crossing, Hartford and Fairgarden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Greenup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Greenup A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Greenup and Carter Counties through 830 PM EDT At 801 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haldeman, or near Olive Hill, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grayson, Olive Hill, Carter Caves State Park, Gesling, Carter, Grahn, Soldier, Globe and Brushart. This includes Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 149 and 173. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hamilton County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 04:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 830 AM MDT Friday. * At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain occurred Thursday evening due to thunderstorms. Additional light to moderate rainfall is still expected for the next several hours. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Coolidge. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 04:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 830 AM MDT Friday. * At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain occurred Thursday evening due to thunderstorms. Additional light to moderate rainfall is still expected for the next several hours. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Coolidge. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Wyandotte County, KSwyandottedaily.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, for Wyandotte County, according to the National Weather Service. At 9:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Shawnee, moving east at 20 mph. This storm includes 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, the weather service...
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Erie and northeastern Crawford Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cambridge Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Meadville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corry, Union City, Riceville, Canadohta Lake, Lincolnville, Hydetown, Blooming Valley, Townville, Spartansburg and Elgin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Southwestern Clay County in southwestern North Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Morganton, or 10 miles east of Ducktown, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murphy, Hiawasse Dam, Brasstown, Culberson and Hot House. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 647 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and Rucker Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek, Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek, Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon, Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash, East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Marys THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARYS AND SOUTHEASTERN CALVERT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:04:00 Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/

