Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Gusty west wind will continue to decrease Tuesday evening. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Overnight relative humidity recovery will be poor.alerts.weather.gov
