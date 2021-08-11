Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 00:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. Banks along washes and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1224 AM MST, A combination of radar estimates and rain gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain produced between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cottonwood Road, Arizona Bay Road, and washes on the east bank of Lake Mohave from Windy Canyon to Katherine Landing. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE