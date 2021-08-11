Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 20:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 829 PM PDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Highway 95 from Needles south to Vidal Junction. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Needles and Vidal Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
City
Needles, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Doppler Radar#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 251 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Olpe, Hartford and Neosho Rapids. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 142 and 143. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 00:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. Banks along washes and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1224 AM MST, A combination of radar estimates and rain gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain produced between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cottonwood Road, Arizona Bay Road, and washes on the east bank of Lake Mohave from Windy Canyon to Katherine Landing. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 00:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. Banks along washes and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1224 AM MST, A combination of radar estimates and rain gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain produced between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cottonwood Road, Arizona Bay Road, and washes on the east bank of Lake Mohave from Windy Canyon to Katherine Landing. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Luzerne and southwestern Wyoming Counties through 645 PM EDT At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to Jamison City to near Waller. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Larksville, Lehman, Dallas, Harveys Lake, Dorrance, Slocum and Noxen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central San Bernardino County in southern California Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 222 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nipton, or 15 miles south of Primm, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Cima, Nipton, and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Butler County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Butler, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler; Ripley FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY COUNTIES At 1212 PM CDT, emergency management reported overflowing street flooding across parts of northwestern Butler County. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poplar Bluff, Milltown and Budapest. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima, southwestern Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 745 PM MST At 704 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tombstone, or 17 miles southeast of Benson, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank and Charleston. This includes the following highways Route 80 between mile markers 303 and 332. Route 82 between mile markers 44 and 67. Route 90 between mile markers 302 and 315, and between mile markers 329 and 336. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR JOHNSON COUNTY At 1113 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Over five inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the county in a short period of time. The greatest areas of rain have fallen over portions of Olathe and Lenexa. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flooding include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, De Soto, Spring Hill, Clare, Lackmans, Stillwell and Stanley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 22:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 1001 PM MST, Heavy rain continues around Peach Springs and has begun to develop southward toward Valentine. Flash flooding remains probable and may impact Peach Springs...Buck and Doe Road...and highway 6. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cochran and northwestern Yoakum Counties through 530 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Bledsoe, or 19 miles southwest of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bledsoe and Lehman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES At 755 PM MDT, Multiple sources indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Multiple Sources IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, Vinton, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mid Hills Campground, or 8 miles northeast of Kelso, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Cima, Kelso, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground and Hole In The Wall Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Scott County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN AND EASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 953 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kingsport, moving east at 15 mph. Hawkins county law enforcement reported mutiple trees down around Mount Carmel. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingsport, Gate City, Weber City, Nickelsville, Hiltons and Bloomingdale. This includes Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 457 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Expect significant flows exiting the Chiricahua Mountains into the evening. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and Rucker Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek, Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek, Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon, Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash, East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 320 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Mid Hills Campground, or 14 miles east of Cima, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Bernardino County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 654 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benson, Vail, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 654 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benson, Vail, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES At 755 PM MDT, Multiple sources indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Multiple Sources IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Canutillo, Vinton, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy