Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 20:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 829 PM PDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Highway 95 from Needles south to Vidal Junction. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Needles and Vidal Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0