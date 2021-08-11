Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Gusty west wind will continue to decrease Tuesday evening. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Overnight relative humidity recovery will be fair.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0