Phoenix man kills three family members after argument before turning himself in, officers say

Three people are dead after reportedly being shot by a family member on Sunday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Brandon Lujan, 34, was booked for murder after admitting to dispatch that he shot his father, mother and brother inside the residence near 32nd Street and Thomas Road, the department said.

Officers arrived at the scene and knocked several times to no answer, police said. When they got word that the suspect had told dispatch of the shooting, they forced their way into the residence and found the bodies of Irene Lujan, 56, Lewis Lujan, 63, and Mathew Lujan, 30.

All of the victims appeared to have been dead for a few hours, officers said.

The suspect was detained at a medical facility near 7th Street and Indian School Road, the department said. Detectives learned that a fight between the suspect and the victim, Mathew, escalated with the suspect shooting Mathew, Irene, and Lewis.

The department has asked for the community to help locate a white 2010 C Class Mercedes four-door car. The vehicle's license plate is Arizona: CLM7834 and is registered to one of the victims.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

