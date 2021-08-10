Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jevon Carter on what he can bring to the Nets

By Ajayi Browne
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Fa68_0bNxQk9c00

Jevon Carter and the 29th pick of this year’s draft was traded to Brooklyn in exchange for Landry Shamet. With the pick, the Nets selected big man Day’Ron Sharpe for depth in the frontcourt. For Carter’s case, he was sought out by Nets GM Sean Marks for his capabilities defensively.

In his first time talking to the media, the 25-year-old admitted that he was excited when he found out he was traded to Brooklyn. When talking about his defense, Carter said:

“Defense is very personal … that’s just a must and that’s just who I am — Defense is why I’m in the NBA, so why stop now? I gotta bring it.”

The season has not even started yet, but one thing is clear. This year’s Nets roster is more balanced because of the personnel brought in for that end. Last season only proved that offense won’t ever be a problem for this team, so it was only right to make a couple of adjustments.

Gallery

PHOTOS: Kevin Durant's mystifying 49-point playoff triple-double

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjFmk_0bNxQk9c00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Landry Shamet
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nets Gm Sean Marks#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANew York Post

Nets sign Blake Griffin, lose key veterans in NBA free agency

The Nets went into the opening night of free agency as a championship favorite and came out of it the same way, keeping their starting five intact. The Nets re-signed center Blake Griffin to a one-year deal, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Post. Even though they lost Jeff Green and seemed on the verge of losing Spencer Dinwiddie as well, holding onto Griffin — who started all 12 playoff games — should give them stability and much-needed grit.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets trade is centered on Kristaps Porzingis to Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets entered the postseason as the favorites to win an NBA Championship but there were some extreme circumstances. Brooklyn dealt with some injuries and ran into a team that put it all together at the right time. Now, the so-called super team is home and focused on the offseason.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets To Pursue Kevin Durant 'Rival' – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a stellar cast, but they still need to take in some role players if they are to be competitive. One name that the team may look into is P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Huge contract updates for Nets stars Kyrie Irving, James Harden

There was never any doubt that the Big 3 would stick together and chase an NBA title with the Brooklyn Nets, but it’s good to see the organization making sure they lock down their superstars. Following Kevin Durant’s massive four-year, $198 extension last week, the Nets are now looking to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Blake Griffin Has Sobering Reaction To Lakers’ Huge Offseason Moves

The Los Angeles Lakers have been wheeling and dealing this offseason, adding a superstar point guard in Russell Westbrook. Blake Griffin, a former L.A. Clippers star now with the stacked Brooklyn Nets, knows there is nothing guaranteed, even for a “super team.”. Westbrook joins LeBron James and Anthony Davis, filling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy