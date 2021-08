SAN ANGELO, TX – Work crews will be replacing sewer lines along N. Chadbourne St. beginning Monday and motorists are urged to drive with caution in the work zones. Beginning this Monday, Aug. 16, one-block sections of Chadbourne will be closed as the work to replace sewer mains progresses north from 22nd to 43rd streets. Intersections will be also be closed as the respective streets are being worked on, beginning with the 22nd and 23rd Street intersections.