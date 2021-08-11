Pat Hitchcock, Daughter of Alfred Hitchcock Who Appeared in His Films, Dies at 93

Pat Hitchcock , director Alfred Hitchcock ’s only child, has died at 93.

Her daughter, Katie O’Connell-Fiala, confirmed that she died Monday in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

She appeared in her father’s films including “Strangers on a Train,” “Psycho” and “Stage Fright.” In “Psycho,” Hitchcock played Janet Leigh’s office mate Caroline, who offers to share her tranquilizers. In “Strangers on a Train,” she was Barbara Morton, the sister of Ruth Roman’s character Anne Morton.

She also appeared in movies including “The Case of Thomas Pyke” and TV series such as “Suspense,” “Suspicion,” “My Little Margie,” “Matinee Theatre” and “The Life of Riley” as well as in 10 episodes of “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.” She also had a bit part in “The Ten Commandments.”

During the 1970s, she appeared in TV movies “Skateboard,” “Six Characters in Search of an Author” and “Ladies of the Corridor.”

She was born Patricia Hitchcock on July 7, 1928 to Alfred Hitchcock and his wife Alma Reville. The Hitchcocks moved to Los Angeles in 1939, and she decided to act as a child. She began acting on the stage, appearing in the Broadway play “Violet.”

Although she mostly retired from acting to raise her children, Pat Hitchcock contributed to Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine and co-wrote a biography of her mother, “Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man,” with Laurent Bouzereau.

Pat Hitchcock’s house burned in Southern California’s devastating Woolsey Fire in 2018.

Her husband, Joseph E. O’Connell, Jr., died in 1994. She is survived by three daughters, Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba and Katie O’Connell-Fiala, an attorney at Amblin Partners.