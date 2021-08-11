Bay City Fencepost August 10

We are in for a long and difficult fire season. I’m sure you’re all aware of the multiple wildfires burning in the state, including the huge Bootleg fire in Lake County where we lived for eight years. We saw this firsthand when we recently returned to Lakeview for a memorial service for one of my former students from my years of teaching dance. We’re thankful for the thousands of firefighters, including members of the Oregon National Guard, who were working under terrible hot, windy, and smoke-choked conditions to bring it under control. With these types of emergencies in mind, there is no better time to invite your neighbors in to talk about making sure that everyone in your neighborhood is prepared. Information on how to get started is in the emergency preparedness packets available at city hall.