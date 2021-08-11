Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

In-person gamblers lifting US casino market to its best year

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gamblers anxious to hit the slot machines and table games in person after a year of coronavirus restrictions are lifting the U.S. casino industry to its best year ever. But the great unknown is whether a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 will slow an industry that is now winning money at a record pace.

whyy.org

Comments / 0

WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamblers#Sports Betting#Slot Machine#Indian#Aga#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
Related
Pennsylvania Statescrapdigest.com

What is the Best and Safest Online Casino in Pennsylvania?

Online casinos first launched in Pennsylvania in 2019, and the state has become one of the biggest markets for online gambling in a short space of time. You can now play online slots, table games, and video poker from your desktop computer or mobile device if you’re at least 21 years old and are inside the state of Pennsylvania. Note that you don’t actually need to live in PA, you can still sign up and play if you’re just visiting the state.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

LG releases its latest TONE FREE TWS earbuds to the US market

LG has now released the latest version of its TONE FREE TWS earbuds to the US market. These peripherals set themselves apart with the UVnano technology baked into their charging cases, which, as the OEM claims, clears up to 99.9% of all bacteria from the buds' speaker-meshes as they power back up.
GamblingCanyon News

Casino Tourism And Its Benefits To The Community

UNITED STATES—If you’ve ever driven to Vegas or flown to Monaco to primarily visit their world-class casinos, you’ve participated in what’s known as casino tourism. Over the last few decades, casino tourism has become a big thing. Tourists who enjoy playing games love visiting casino resorts and gambling destinations around the world, such as Macau, Monte Carlo, and Las Vegas. While casinos are the main pull, tourists also love exploring the localities and nearby attractions. And more and more vacationers who enjoy playing casino games are booking into casino resorts, where they can enjoy everything any vacationer would expect in addition to some of the finest gambling facilities around. Casino tourism isn’t only great for tourists who enjoy playing games and placing bets, it’s also very beneficial to the local communities in several ways.
GamblingArkansas Online

Post-lockdown gamblers give casinos jackpot 2Q

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Gamblers anxious to hit the slot machines and table games in person after a year of coronavirus restrictions are lifting the U.S. casino industry to its best year ever. But the great unknown is whether a new, more contagious variant of covid-19 will slow an industry...
Real Estatempamag.com

The 10 best 30-year fixed-rate mortgages in the US

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is as old as the American Dream. With its long repayment period, home buyers can purchase a pricier home and qualify for lower repayments – though they’ll pay more interest over the life of the loan. Below, we take a closer look at vital things you...
Las Vegas, NVpommietravels.com

Macau vs. Las Vegas: Which Is the Capital of Casino Gambling?

One of the only places in the world with legalized casino gambling Macau is a gambling mecca. Las Vegas is famous for its casinos, but Macau has the world’s highest stake in gambling. It’s built up an impressive casino industry in its corner of the world. Las Vegas and Macau...
GamblingPosted by
Sportico

BetMGM Raises U.S. Target as Entain Buys Esports Platform Unikrn

BetMGM has raised its goals for the North American sports betting and iGaming market. The joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain is now targeting a long-term market share of 20-25%, which it estimates would be worth $6.4 to $8 billion in annual revenue. It’s rare for gambling operators to be that specific about long-term market share expectations. The number, previously 15-20%, was mentioned Thursday as part of Entain’s investor day presentation. The company said that North America is a $6 billion market right now, and will grow to roughly $32 billion over the long term. BetMGM currently has about 22% of...
Gamblingreviewjournal.com

BetMGM partner Entain buying esports betting company

British sports wagering and gaming company Entain PLC will enter the esports betting market by acquiring an award-winning company. Entain is buying esports betting and technology company Unikrn in a deal expected to close later this year, Entain executives announced Thursday. Entain executives told investors Thursday that their plan to spend at least £50 million, or $69 million, in esports this year includes the Unikrn takeover. Neither company disclosed the sale price.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
RetailLas Vegas Herald

Retail and Wholesale Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Best Buy Co Inc., Albertsons Companies Inc., Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Global Retail and Wholesale Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Retail and Wholesale market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Retail and Wholesale market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Join The Best Marketing ICO of the Year with Smart Marketing Token

The creation of the blockchain for Bitcoin became the first digital money to solve the double-spending issue without using a trusted authority or central server. Because the internet and blockchain are evolving at such a rapid speed, the e-Commerce and blockchain businesses demand effective marketing and advertising solutions. It can...
Gamblingpensacolavoice.com

Best Online Casinos that Accept Skrill Payments 2021

While we were locked in our homes because of the complications of the coyote pandemic, we had to find a way to fill our quarantine time. Thanks to the internet, which provided us with a wide range of entertainment, it helped us to get some thoughts out of the whole bad situation.
Colorado Statesimpleflying.com

Colorado Springs Defies COVID-19 With Its Best June In 13 Years

Colorado Springs Airport saw more passengers in June 2021 than in any other June for the past 13 years. Over 200,000 passengers were recorded up by 27.5% over June 2019. Aside from a heightened interest in outdoor activity since COVID began, the primary reason for this growth is the entry of Southwest in March this year.
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Losses for Las Vegas Land-Based Casinos Due to COVID-19

The Covid-19 pandemic shifted how a lot of businesses operated. One business that is still affected over a year later is land-based casinos in Las Vegas. The world-renowned gambling city is known for its stretches of casinos, hotels, restaurants, bars, and other tourists’ sites. But due to social distancing restrictions,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy