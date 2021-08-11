Commission closes Horselake Road, cites fire danger

WENATCHEE — Horselake Road has been closed due to fire danger.

Chelan County commissioners ordered the closure of the Wenatchee road, which leads to the Horse Lake Reserve trails, because of the area’s extreme hot and dry conditions, the county said Tuesday in a news release.

The closure comes at the request of the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust. Recreationalists may still access the Horse Lake trails via the Sage Hills trailhead on Sage Hills Drive, the release said.

The road will be reopened when officials believe the dangerous conditions have subsided.

“Closing Horselake Road is a proactive measure,” said Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb. “The overwhelming majority of wildfires are human caused, and the Horse Lake Reserve is a popular local recreation area. We don’t want a wildfire in one of our community’s most treasured natural areas.”

Fire hazard in the county is rated as “extreme” in valley and Chelan mountain zones.