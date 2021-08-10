Archbishop Of Greek Orthodox Church: ‘We Ask For The Support Of The Whole World’ As Hundreds Of Fires Break Out Across Greece

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Greece battles hundreds of fires across the country, the Greek Orthodox Church in our area has launched a campaign to help those who have lost everything.

There’s overwhelming sadness from so many Greek New Yorkers as they see the pictures and hear the news of these fires ravaging Greece.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, headquartered on the Upper East Side, has started a donation campaign to help.

Greece’s prime minister has said the country is facing an unprecedented environmental crisis. There have been hundreds of fires across the country over the last week — burning forests, homes and businesses. No word yet on the cause of the fires, but several people have been arrested for alleged arson.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes spoke with the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church about the crisis.

They’re holding a second collection this Sunday at their more than 500 churches across the United States to raise money to help those affected. They’re also asking everyone to donate on their website.

READ MORE FROM CBS NEWS: Thousands In Greece And Turkey Flee Wildfires That Display The “Reality Of Climate Change”

“We ask for the support of the whole world … To see this country burning, to see Greek people suffering, losing their homes, to see the historical sites being in danger, this is something that has to do with the whole world,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said.

The archdiocese says over the next week, they’ll be figuring out exactly where to donate the money they raise so it helps the most people in Greece.