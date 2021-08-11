WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Gives Touching Shoutout to His Local School District
On tonight’s episode, current reigning Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio shared a touching message about his hometown school district. Amodio is currently on a 14-game winning streak, and is already in rare territory. He’s now earned fourth place on the game show’s all-time winningest contestants list. The Yale Ph.D. student has also earned more than $440,000 during his extended run on Jeopardy!.outsider.com
