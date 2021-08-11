Card-Based Payment Platform Provider MOCA Debuts Browser Extension Mia For Online Payments

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Jim Aramanda, CEO of The Clearing House, says he believes the shift to faster payments triggered by the pandemic will continue. “This desire for instant availability of funds is increasingly viewed as a competitive advantage by businesses, and faster payment systems provide this real-time capability,” he says.