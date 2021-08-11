Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Card-Based Payment Platform Provider MOCA Debuts Browser Extension Mia For Online Payments

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Digital payment platform MOCA on Tuesday (Aug. 10) rolled out its online payment assistant browser extension, Mia. The new tool can be downloaded for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Internet Explorer and makes online purchases with MOCA Cards more convenient for the 2.14 billion people expected to shop online this year, according to Statista. Users choose an existing card from the browser or can create one-time numbers through Mia to make online payments.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Cards#Internet Browser#Millennials#U S Consumers#Moca Cards#Statista#Idemia#Apple Pay#Google Pay#Digital Card Usage#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Virginia Statewfxrtv.com

Virginia DMV expands online services, new online payment plan

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is adding to its website by offering an online payment plan for customers. This new option will help more than 150 customers per week skip a trip to the DMV and help create additional appointment opportunities for those who require in-person service.
Palo Alto, CASFGate

HashCash Product - BillBitcoins Provides Payment Processing Solutions to Malayasian Fintech

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. Billbitcoins is a global crypto payment processor handling daily transactions up to a million, in crypto and fiat. Apart from being a prominent payment processor it also provides payment processing solutions to businesses across continents. In its newest venture, Billbitcoins is to provide a crypto payment processing solution to Malaysian fintech.
SoftwareTimes Union

Fin-Tech Start-up Launches Cloud-Based Platform, Revolutionizing Title Search and Abstractor Payment

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. WahooCloud, the first fully cloud-based platform as a service (PaaS) software for the title industry, today launched a suite of new offerings to streamline and digitize the title search process. The proprietary technology doubles as both an information database and client management system, while modernizing the title search process and bringing “gig-economy” payment processing to the industry.
Economyaithority.com

REPAY Provides Integrated Payment Processing For Provana Customers

The integration automates processes and increases control of payment methods on Provana’s repayment platform. Repay Holdings Corporation a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, announced a technology integration with Provana, a leading platform for credit and collections process management. Through the integration, Provana customers can now leverage REPAY’s payment processing solution within IConnect247®, Provana’s all-in-one debt repayment and customer service application.
Cell Phonestheapopkavoice.com

The QR code wave is just getting starte

QR code menus had an official come-up during the pandemic, enabling touchless ordering (and giving us an excuse to check TikTok at the table). But menus are likely the first of many use cases as the technology gains wider adoption in the US. Quick Response (QR) codes are 2-dimensional barcodes.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Amazon says it will not accept bitcoin for online payments

Amazon.com denied media reports on July 26 that the company was considering accepting bitcoins as a form of payment. On July 22, Amazon had placed a job posting to hire someone with expertise in digital currency and blockchain. Increasing numbers of firms have begun accepting digital money as a payment...
Public HealthPosted by
pymnts

Payment Changes Forced By The Pandemic Provide Businesses With Competitive Advantages

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Jim Aramanda, CEO of The Clearing House, says he believes the shift to faster payments triggered by the pandemic will continue. “This desire for instant availability of funds is increasingly viewed as a competitive advantage by businesses, and faster payment systems provide this real-time capability,” he says.
Businesscommunitynewscorp.com

Voyager Digital acquires the Coinify crypto payment platform

The acquisition comes as Voyager’s customer base grew 1,400% in the first half of 2021 and will allow its 1.8 million users to make payments from their accounts. The move comes as payment giants Mastercard and Visa have been “quite vocal” in recent months about their involvement in crypto, the Voyager CEO said.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Tech5 positions biometric platform for Indian payments market with NPCI challenge win

Tech5 has won a challenge giving the company an opportunity to gain a substantial foothold within India’s biometric retail payments and settlement systems, Chairman and Co-founder Rahul Parthe announced on LinkedIn. Winning the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) PayAuth Challenge, run in association with APIX (the Application Programming Interface...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Paymentology launches cloud-based payments processing platform

UK-based payments tech solution provider Paymentology has announced boosting cards and payments solutions infrastructure to the Middle East with its new product launch. Paymentology’s BangkingLive 2.0 solution, a dedicated cloud-based processing platform, uses backup cloud technology to allow the bank to continue to serve its customers round the clock and perform maintenance updates when needed silently in the background without interrupting customers.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

e-Rupi is India’s voucher-based digital payment system

Over the last few years, Indian digital payments have seen a massive uptick thanks to the introduction of UPI. The impact of user-friendly UPI payment modes things like NEFT and paper check payments have become a thing of the past for most. Now the Narendra Modi-led union government wants to...
Health ServicesSaipan Tribune

CHCC launches online bill payment

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has launched its latest resource for patients who receive care on Saipan: online bill payment for medical services. Patients can now access their billing information online, quicker, and easier. To pay their bills, patients should visit www.chcc.gov.mp, click on Patient Resources, then click Pay Your Bill.
Marketsfinextra.com

CoreChain raises funds for blockchain-based B2B payments network

CoreChain Technologies, a digital B2B payments network built on blockchain, has raised $1.25 million in pre-seed funding. Ulu Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Bloccelerate VC and New Form Capital joined the round for the US startup, which launched last year and has already processed over $300 million in B2B payments for enterprise buyers.
Gamblingpensacolavoice.com

Best Online Casinos that Accept Skrill Payments 2021

While we were locked in our homes because of the complications of the coyote pandemic, we had to find a way to fill our quarantine time. Thanks to the internet, which provided us with a wide range of entertainment, it helped us to get some thoughts out of the whole bad situation.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Circle and Unstoppable Domains to introduce username-based USDC payments

The bid to introduce human-readable addresses as an alternative to the usual lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet address system is set to achieve another milestone following the recent partnership between Circle and Unstoppable Domains. According to an announcement issued on Wednesday, Unstoppable Domains, a blockchain domain name provider, and USD Coin...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Today In B2B Payments: CoreChain Eyes Blockchain's B2B Payments Value; Interac Debuts Real-Time Business Payments

Today in B2B payments, CoreChain discusses blockchain's value in B2B payments, and Canada's Interac launches real-time business payments. Plus, Cross River Bank discusses financial institution upgrades, Zen raises new funding and Stampli launches an accounts payable partner program. For banks upgrading their security systems, the temptation to "rip and replace"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy