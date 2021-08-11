Card-Based Payment Platform Provider MOCA Debuts Browser Extension Mia For Online Payments
Digital payment platform MOCA on Tuesday (Aug. 10) rolled out its online payment assistant browser extension, Mia. The new tool can be downloaded for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Internet Explorer and makes online purchases with MOCA Cards more convenient for the 2.14 billion people expected to shop online this year, according to Statista. Users choose an existing card from the browser or can create one-time numbers through Mia to make online payments.www.pymnts.com
