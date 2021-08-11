Cancel
Jamaica’s Central Bank Tests Country’s First CBDC

By Linda Doell
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) minted the first installment of what’s expected to be 230 million JMD (nearly $1.5 million) in central bank digital currency (CBDC) on Tuesday (August 10). The full amount will be issued to “deposit-taking institutions and authorized payment service providers” during the pilot program, which is...

pymnts

pymnts

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

