As I sit and think about the current Mariners team, it reminds me of the teams from the mid-late ’90s. The last time the Mariners were both exciting and good. They made the playoffs four times from 1995-2001, and it’s something that many fans are hoping repeats itself. The team seems to be set up for some future success, and I realize that I’m more excited about what it means for my son as compared to me.