Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave the rest of the Big 12 in the dust, and that has particularly irked their in-state conference brethren. Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum has openly expressed her disappointment with the University of Oklahoma, and certain lawmakers in Texas have done the same. Without the Longhorns and Sooners, the Big 12 would not hold de facto "Power Five" status even if it remains one of the Autonomy Five conferences.