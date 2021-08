– Sunday Night’s Main Event interviewed former WWE Superstar CM Punk this week, who noted that he might ben Chicago on August 20 for a screening of the Starz TV show, Heels, which he is working on. As previously reported, AEW Rampage: The First Dance is being held in Chicago, Illinois on the same night at the United Center. Punk also shared details of his early talks with AEW President Tony Khan from before AEW officially launched in 2019. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):