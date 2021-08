I think it’s really important to pay attention to disruption and chaos, but to also try your best to stay grounded in who you are. Businesses like ours should definitely pivot but by no means should we be trendy. Our approach to strategy is not going to change because of it. Some of the strategy we do might change — for instance, we might shift from broadcast TV to digital advertising — but the true role of a leader is to stay true to yourself and not go in the direction of the wind. In times of hardship, you need to stand firmly in your beliefs while also being incredibly aware of what is going on around you so you don’t say anything tone deaf.