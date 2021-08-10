Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lamborghini is Bringing Back the Countach – And it Could be a Hybrid

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you grew up in the ’80s, chances are you had a Lamborghini Countach poster on your wall. The sharp lines and raised back of the iconic sports car cut an imposing silhouette that few automakers have been able to top. In fact, with its show-stopping gull-wing doors and aerodynamic design, it served as the ultimate dream car for those too young to drive. Well, the kids are all grown up and despite the Countach being discontinued in 1990, the dream is well and truly alive again. The Italian marque has confirmed that the Lamborghini Countach is returning.

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#The Lamborghini Countach#Ev#Unica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO video review: Track special supercar driven

This is the 2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO. STO stands for Super Trofeo Omolagata (Italian for homologation), as a fair amount of its go-faster technology in it is drawn from the car used in Lamborghini's Super Trofeo one-make racing series. The STO’s engine is probably the least changed thing about it....
Carshiconsumption.com

Offset Unleashes An Ultra-Minimalistic, 80MPH, Off-Road Electric Motorcycle

Based in Denmark, Offset Motorcycles is a fledgling electric moto-maker that’s taking an unmistakable back-to-basics approach to the design of its inaugural offering, the OFR-M1 ebike, an ultra-minimalistic yet high-performance dirt-goer with a thoroughly impressive spec-sheet. Borrowing visual DNA from the street tracker and scrambler custom moto genres, the OFR-M1...
TV ShowsHot Hardware

80's Icon Lamborghini Countach Resurrected As Gorgeous And Insanely Fast 803HP Hybrid Hypercar

The Lamborghini Countach is a name that brings back memories for lots of car enthusiasts alive in the 80s. I had a poster of a black Countach with its driver's side door lifted skyward hanging on my bedroom wall as a kid and idolized the car that frequently appeared in TV shows and movies. While the Countach was the epitome of 1980s excess, it was followed by even more powerful vehicles like the Diablo, Murcielago, and eventually the Aventador.
CarsRideApart

The OFR-M1 Electric Motorcycle Puts A Spin On Minimalist Styling

With so many electric scooters popping up left and right, it’s pretty concerning to think about the future of the good old motorcycle. It appears that the unfortunate reality of prioritizing practicability in favor of exhilarating performance has all but taken center stage, especially in the ever-growing EV segment. While...
WorldPosted by
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Gets Special Series Rich With Korean Tradition

These days, the most talked-about bull would be the return of the Lamborghini Countach nameplate, which arrived in the form of a hybrid V12 hypercar. For Korean Lamborghini fans, there's another car to celebrate, thanks to Lamborghini Seoul and Automobili Lamborghini's Centro Stile. Introducing, the Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series, available in two flavors.
Buying CarsCarscoops

For $50,000, You Can Pretend Your Pontiac GTO Is A Lamborghini Aventador

The Lamborghini Aventador is a seriously expensive car, but for roughly 10 times less than buying a new one, you could pick up this used replica up for sale on eBay. The listing reveals that this Aventador replica is based on a 2005 Pontiac GTO, also known as a Holden Monaro. It is powered by a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated LS2 V8 that has been upgraded to produce around 500 hp, which is sent through the rear wheels through a standard GM 4L60E automatic transmission.
CarsRoad & Track

The 2022 NSX Type S Is a 600-HP Sendoff for Acura's Hybrid Supercar

Earlier this month, Acura announced the end of production for its NSX hybrid supercar. To mark the occasion, they introduced a limited NSX Type S edition, which boasts more power, better handling, and quicker acceleration times. Acura released pictures and specs along with the announcement, giving us a look at the Type-S specific design tweaks and mechanical changes.
Carsmanofmany.com

The Ferrari 250 GT SWB Lives Again in RML’s Short Wheelbase

British company RML Group has announced a new car that they are billing as “the perfect driver’s car,” and they might just be right. The RML Short Wheelbase is a limited production model that is based on the Ferrari 250 GT SWB and offers the attractive looks of a sports car from the 1960s, but the modern tech of today.
Buying Carsmanofmany.com

Win a Baller Mercedes-AMG G-63 Worth $160K!

The Mercedes-AMG G-Class was already a top performer, but for 2021, the automaker added even more to the iconic vehicle. With such additions as a wireless smartphone charging pad and more options from the G manufaktur customization service, the G-63 earns its starting price of around $160,000. Even if you go with just the standard fare, you’ll still get such things as 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension damping, and a front brush guard on the outside. Inside, you’ll be treated to three-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and heated front and rear seats. What makes this deal even sweeter is that you could win a new Mercedes-AMG G-63 through the latest drawing offered by Omaze.
Carsmanofmany.com

$250,000 Ram TRX 6×6 Warlord is Ready for the Apocalypse

If you take a Ram 1500 TRX and turn it into a 6X6 behemoth, you’re going to be a little limited on names that will fit the truck. Apocalypse Manufacturing faced that challenge and came up with a name that isn’t just suitable, it’s also perfectly descriptive. The Warlord is ready to dominate any campaign it’s facing, and you don’t want to be in its sights.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider makes a roadster from the V12 hybrid hypercar

Aston Martin has revealed a special edition of its most potent hypercar, with the Valkyrie Spider slicing off the roof to make things even more exclusive. Based on the Valkyrie coupe, this new version – making its debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2021 – keeps the carbon fiber structure and 6.5-liter V12-based hybrid drivetrain, but opens up the top.
Retailmanofmany.com

The VIPP Hotel is Not Really a ‘Hotel’ At All

Vipp Hotel is as unique an offering as you’re going to find. Here’s how the hospitality brand explains it: “The minute you check-in at the Vipp Hotel, it’s fully booked, because the Vipp Hotel is not a hotel in the traditional sense. Instead of offering many rooms in one location, Vipp offers one room at different destinations.” That unique approach is perhaps because of Vipp’s inexperience at hospitality—the retail brand is best known for its pedal-controlled metal waste bins and other kitchen and bathroom accessories. Regardless, the approach has the potential of changing the hospitality industry.
CarsMotorAuthority

2023 Honda CR-V, 2022 Polestar 2, Pininfarina Battista: Today's Car News

The redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V was spotted undergoing testing with a light layer of camouflage. The design will take an evolutionary step forward with influences from the latest Accord sedan, and the size looks to be going up as well. Polestar has dropped the price of the Polestar 2 for...
Lifestylemanofmany.com

Wakka-Wakka! Casio A100WEPC Takes It Back to the Heyday of PAC-MAN

Back in the ’80s, kids had two things – Casio watches and an unrelenting desire to hit the arcade. Forty years on and the digital watch icon is bringing a sense of nostalgia back to horology. Casio America, Inc. has announced the release of the A100WEPC, a collaboration model featuring the iconic ghost-eating ‘wakka-wakka’ spurting circle himself, PAC-MAN.
Gamblingmanofmany.com

$25,000 James Bond Collector’s Roulette Wheel is Licenced to Thrill

James Bond’s preferred game may be baccarat, but even the most dedicated fan of the British super agent will be tempted to fall in love with roulette thanks to the James Bond Collector’s Roulette Wheel. Made by Cammegh, the wheel comes individually numbered and includes everything you need to play roulette.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Headlight Upgrade Jeep XJ

Your Guide to Headlight Upgrades for Your Cherokee XJ. If you're thinking about upgrading your Jeep Cherokee XJ's headlights, you have a lot of options. You might be unsure about which lights you should choose for your Cherokee XJ. That's why we've created this guide to help you select the right headlights for your vehicle.
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

The Forgotten City is an Australian Made Time-Looping Adventure Game

Groundhog Day, Palm Springs, Source Code, Edge of Tomorrow. We all love a good time loop. Whether it’s the chance of a do-over, or being able to push the boundaries with zero consequences, these time-bending scenarios always prove innovative in their own ways, and The Forgotten City is no exception.
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

The Wind Up – Watch News #197

Another week down, another round up of all the latest watch news in our weekly series, The Wind Up. In this week’s instalment, we’ll be featuring new watches from Girard-Perregaux, Bovet and Junghans. Enjoy gents!. You’ll also like:. Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Ti 230. New from Girard-Perregaux is the Laureato Absolute...

Comments / 0

Community Policy