3. Remove the dust jackets for a uniform look.

Scouting Report: This dress isn’t just extremely comfortable, it’s stylish, and best of all versatile. It’s like having two perfect dresses for the price of one. Every single year around summertime, I search through online retailer after retailer to find the perfect summer dress. Dresses tend to be my outfit of choice during the warmer months because they’re easy to throw on, fit comfortably, and take away the effort of having to compile an entire outfit. Up until recently, I would spend endless hours finding the perfect ones, but alas with the popularity of TikTok, I have unearthed tons of hidden gems—specifically on Amazon. After trying this uber-popular recommendation, the R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled A-Line Flowy Long Dress, I knew my search was over. (Read: I may or may not have ordered it in a multitude of colors after wearing it for the first time).